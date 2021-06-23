Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS work session meeting was interrupted by a group of two dozen audience members who wanted to discuss critical race theory in schools. Critical race theory was not on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting and the Jefferson County Board of Education work session meetings do not include a time for public comment. However, prior to the board meeting Tuesday night, more than two dozen people were outside of the VanHoose Education Center to voice their disagreement with critical race theory potentially being taught in JCPS schools.