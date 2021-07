As traffic increases on Kentucky’s roadways during the summer months, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 10. According to the KOHS, crash reports and citation data indicates 31 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver. Males are the driver in 66 percent of those speed-related crashes. KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. For more information, visit http://notsofastky.com.