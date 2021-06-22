Existing-home sales slide again in May
Existing-home sales declined for the fourth month in a row in May, as the median price for existing homes hit another record high, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, dropped 0.9% from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million in May. Year over year, however, sales were up 44.6% from 4.01 million in May 2020.bostonagentmagazine.com