America’s greatest danger isn’t China — it’s us

According to President Biden , the defining feature of the international system is now competition between democracy and authoritarianism. “We’re at an inflection point,” President Biden stated in February, “between those who argue that … autocracy is the best way forward, and those who understand that democracy is essential.” His early meetings with foreign leaders have underscored just that point. Meeting with the leaders of Japan, Australia, and India in March, Biden pledged his commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region that could deliver practical results to pressing problems. In Europe last month, he told reporters that the United States was in a contest with “autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century.”