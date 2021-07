When it comes to online shopping, the major marketplaces are racing to provide the most savings right now. That’s great news for us, the consumer. While we know Amazon Prime Day is going on right now, many other companies are jumping in to do their own version of the yearly summer sale. Walmart is one of those who are throwing their hat in the ring to compete. From electronics to home goods, to grooming (yes, even grooming) they’re creating major deals of their own.