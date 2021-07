Medical clause allows for selective treatment and that's bad policy. Sue Haidle’s June 16 letter “Ohioans will need information to combat ‘moral beliefs' medical clause” makes some very valid points and prompts additional questions. I can search my employer’s benefits website and find various providers based on medical specialty, location, and other criteria. Will the database need to be enlarged to include which “persuasions” the medical provider will treat? Will senior-care facilities be advertising which “types” of people they want in their facilities? When hiring new medical staff, will hospitals and other facilities need to inquire about the individual’s “moral beliefs”? Religious affiliation (or not)? The questions are endless, as will be the lawsuits when someone is denied employment or worse, dies from a lack of appropriate care. This clause allows for selective treatment – seems like we have been through that before in this country. It is bad policy.