Hawaiian turns Las Vegas-bound flight around so passenger could get medical attention
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot made the decision Monday afternoon to turn around a Las Vegas-bound flight so that an elderly passenger could get medical attention in Honolulu. Flight HA18 with nonstop service to Las Vegas departed Honolulu at 2:49 p.m. yesterday and was a few hours into the flight when a pilot made the call to return the Airbus A330 aircraft to Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva said.www.staradvertiser.com