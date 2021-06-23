Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Hawaiian turns Las Vegas-bound flight around so passenger could get medical attention

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hawaiian Airlines pilot made the decision Monday afternoon to turn around a Las Vegas-bound flight so that an elderly passenger could get medical attention in Honolulu. Flight HA18 with nonstop service to Las Vegas departed Honolulu at 2:49 p.m. yesterday and was a few hours into the flight when a pilot made the call to return the Airbus A330 aircraft to Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva said.

#Las Vegas#Hawaiian Airlines#Aircraft#Airbus
