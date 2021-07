Myanmar's military is now fully controlling the country's lucrative jade market and its profits, according to a new report from human rights organization Global Witness. The military junta, or Tatmadaw, is now in charge of who can mine for jade and is able to hand out jade mining permits, said Keel Dietz, one of the report's authors, to the Associated Press. The junta's full control of the country's lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining provides it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, the report said.