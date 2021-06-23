DeepMind’s EigenGame Is Not a Game!
A distributed optimisation problem is solved, but there is only one player. Researchers from DeepMind recently won the outstanding paper award at the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) for a paper¹ titled ‘EigenGame: PCA as a Nash equilibrium’. The paper makes contributions to performing decentralised and parallel Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and makes an ostensible contribution regarding the formulation of PCA as finding the Nash equilibrium of a game. While the former is outstanding and laudable work, the latter is not. There is no strategic interaction among agents, the agents are not competing with each other, and there is no benefit in formulating PCA as a game theory problem, but, before we get to that, let’s focus on the positive.towardsdatascience.com