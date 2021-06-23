Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DeepMind’s EigenGame Is Not a Game!

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA distributed optimisation problem is solved, but there is only one player. Researchers from DeepMind recently won the outstanding paper award at the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) for a paper¹ titled ‘EigenGame: PCA as a Nash equilibrium’. The paper makes contributions to performing decentralised and parallel Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and makes an ostensible contribution regarding the formulation of PCA as finding the Nash equilibrium of a game. While the former is outstanding and laudable work, the latter is not. There is no strategic interaction among agents, the agents are not competing with each other, and there is no benefit in formulating PCA as a game theory problem, but, before we get to that, let’s focus on the positive.

towardsdatascience.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Action Game#Iclr#Eigengame#Imagenet#Svd#Lstm#Gram Schmidt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

DeepMind's AI now being tested on Android version of The Battle of Polytopia

Following the launch of cutting-edge AI company DeepMind's AndroidEnv technology in May, its. open source reinforcement learning smarts are being tested against more mobile games. The latest title to experience the challenge is the Android version of Swedish developer Midjiwan's much loved 4x strategy game The Battle of Polytopia. Midjiwan...
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

DeepMind, AlphaFold, and the Protein Folding Problem

Through AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind is pushing boundaries in the field of medical science by addressing the age-old Protein Folding Problem. Proteins are the basic building blocks of every living organism. They are responsible for the body’s growth, development, and nourishment. As such, understanding how proteins are synthesized and formed by the body will go a long way in understanding various important biological processes in every living organism.
TechnologyVentureBeat

DeepMind AGI paper adds urgency to ethical AI

It has been a great year for artificial intelligence. Companies are on large AI projects, and new investment in AI startups is on pace for a record year. All this investment and spending is yielding results that are moving us all closer to the long-sought holy grail — artificial general intelligence (AGI). According to McKinsey, many academics and researchers maintain that there is at least a chance that human-level artificial intelligence could be achieved in the next decade. And one researcher states: “AGI is not some far-off fantasy. It will be upon us sooner than most people think.”
Computersarxiv.org

Machine Learning-Derived Entanglement Witnesses

In this work, we show a correspondence between linear support vector machines (SVMs) and entanglement witnesses, and use this correspondence to generate entanglement witnesses for bipartite and tripartite qubit (and qudit) target entangled states. An SVM allows for the construction of a hyperplane that clearly delineates between separable states and the target entangled state; this hyperplane is a weighted sum of observables (`features') whose coefficients are optimized during the training of the SVM. In contrast to other methods such as deep neural networks, the training of an SVM is a convex optimization problem and always yields an `optimal' solution. We demonstrate with this method the ability to obtain witnesses that require only local measurements even when the target state is a non-stabilizer state. Furthermore, we show that SVMs are flexible enough to allow us to rank features, and to reduce the number of features systematically while bounding the inference error. This programmatic approach will allow us to streamline the detection of entangled states in experiment.
Computersarxiv.org

Unifying Width-Reduced Methods for Quasi-Self-Concordant Optimization

We provide several algorithms for constrained optimization of a large class of convex problems, including softmax, $\ell_p$ regression, and logistic regression. Central to our approach is the notion of width reduction, a technique which has proven immensely useful in the context of maximum flow [Christiano et al., STOC'11] and, more recently, $\ell_p$ regression [Adil et al., SODA'19], in terms of improving the iteration complexity from $O(m^{1/2})$ to $\tilde{O}(m^{1/3})$, where $m$ is the number of rows of the design matrix, and where each iteration amounts to a linear system solve. However, a considerable drawback is that these methods require both problem-specific potentials and individually tailored analyses.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Unpopular Opinion: We’ll Abandon Machine Learning as Main AI Paradigm

The time will come for it as it happened to symbolic AI. Machine learning and deep learning will slowly lose their status until they get relegated to what they truly are; fancy statistical techniques. AI has been dominated by connectionist AI — neural network-based AI — for at least two...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

E2E Deep Learning: Serverless Image Classification

Build an end-to-end deep learning model to classify real-world images using TensorFlow, Docker, AWS Lambda and API Gateway. In the data science life cycle, deployment is the stage where we can finally put our AI model into practice. Hence, after we build and evaluate the model, we need to deploy it as a solution that helps businesses solve real-world problems. Only from doing this, we can gain feedback from users or stakeholders to refine the model and assess it for performance and impact. In other words, the skill to manage an end-to-end data science project is a must for any data scientist out there.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Conquer the Python Coding Round in Data Science Interviews

You are asked to open an editor (Jupyter notebook) and share your screen with the interviewer. It’s appreciated when a candidate talks through their process to keep the interviewer on the same page. Often the interviewer nudges candidates in the expected direction. Most interviewers are considerate and allow minor Googling for syntax etc.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

20+ Must-Subscribe Data and AI Newsletters in 2021

A curated list of reputable newsletters with quality content on DS, DE, ML, and AI. There’s an ocean of noise on the internet for data science and AI that it can be overwhelming to focus on good quality news and content. As Herbert A. Simon says:. “…a wealth of information...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Unit 4) Genetic Programming

Cover the Main Topics of Genetic Programming and Apply Them to a Time Series Analysis Problem. Hello and Welcome back to this full course on Evolutionary Computation! In this post we will start and finish Unit 4) Genetic Programming course. In the previous post we finished up Unit 3) Genetic Algorithms by applying an algorithm to evolve the weights of a Neural Network For Time Series Analysis. I would highly suggest reading that post first as we will trying to solve the same problem using Genetic Programming:
ComputersThe Next Web

Pioneers of deep learning AI think its future is gonna be lit

Deep neural networks will move past their shortcomings without help from symbolic artificial intelligence, three pioneers of deep learning argue in a paper published in the July issue of the Communications of the ACM journal. In their paper, Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, and Yann LeCun, recipients of the 2018 Turing...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

A case against PCA for time-series analysis

How to use linear dimensionality reduction for time series. We all use PCA for linear dimensionality reduction. All the time and for everything, from image processing to unstructured data. We even use it for time-series analysis, although better techniques exist. In this post, I’d like to introduce you to Dynamic Mode Decomposition (DMD), a linear dimensionality reduction technique for high-dimensional time-series originating from my field of research: fluid dynamics. DMD combines the best of two worlds: PCA and Fourier transform. Mathematically, it is related to a fundamental operator in dynamical system theory known as the Koopman operator. But before diving into the mathematics of DMD, let us illustrate why PCA is not the best choice for high-dimensional time-series analysis using a fairly simple example.
ComputersNature.com

Predicting trends in the quality of state-of-the-art neural networks without access to training or testing data

In many applications, one works with neural network models trained by someone else. For such pretrained models, one may not have access to training data or test data. Moreover, one may not know details about the model, e.g., the specifics of the training data, the loss function, the hyperparameter values, etc. Given one or many pretrained models, it is a challenge to say anything about the expected performance or quality of the models. Here, we address this challenge by providing a detailed meta-analysis of hundreds of publicly available pretrained models. We examine norm-based capacity control metrics as well as power law based metrics from the recently-developed Theory of Heavy-Tailed Self Regularization. We find that norm based metrics correlate well with reported test accuracies for well-trained models, but that they often cannot distinguish well-trained versus poorly trained models. We also find that power law based metrics can do much better—quantitatively better at discriminating among series of well-trained models with a given architecture; and qualitatively better at discriminating well-trained versus poorly trained models. These methods can be used to identify when a pretrained neural network has problems that cannot be detected simply by examining training/test accuracies.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Two-sample Inference for the Difference Between Groups with Python

In a series of weekly articles, I will cover some important statistics topics with a twist. The goal is to use Python to help us get intuition on complex concepts, empirically test theoretical proofs, or build algorithms from scratch. In this series, you will find articles covering topics such as random variables, sampling distributions, confidence intervals, significance tests, and more.
Computersarxiv.org

Discrete-Valued Neural Communication

Dianbo Liu Dianbo_Liu, Alex Lamb, Kenji Kawaguchi, Anirudh Goyal, Chen Sun, Michael Curtis Mozer, Yoshua Bengio. Deep learning has advanced from fully connected architectures to structured models organized into components, e.g., the transformer composed of positional elements, modular architectures divided into slots, and graph neural nets made up of nodes. In structured models, an interesting question is how to conduct dynamic and possibly sparse communication among the separate components. Here, we explore the hypothesis that restricting the transmitted information among components to discrete representations is a beneficial bottleneck. The motivating intuition is human language in which communication occurs through discrete symbols. Even though individuals have different understandings of what a ``"cat" is based on their specific experiences, the shared discrete token makes it possible for communication among individuals to be unimpeded by individual differences in internal representation. To discretize the values of concepts dynamically communicated among specialist components, we extend the quantization mechanism from the Vector-Quantized Variational Autoencoder to multi-headed discretization with shared codebooks and use it for discrete-valued neural communication (DVNC). Our experiments show that DVNC substantially improves systematic generalization in a variety of architectures -- transformers, modular architectures, and graph neural networks. We also show that the DVNC is robust to the choice of hyperparameters, making the method very useful in practice. Moreover, we establish a theoretical justification of our discretization process, proving that it has the ability to increase noise robustness and reduce the underlying dimensionality of the model.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Digitized-counterdiabatic quantum approximate optimization algorithm

P. Chandarana (1), N. N. Hegade (1), K. Paul (1), F. Albarrán-Arriagada (1), E. Solano (1 and 2 and 3 and 4), A. del Campo (5 and 6 and 7)Xi Chen (2) ((1) International Center of Quantum Artificial Intelligence for Science and Technology (QuArtist) and Department of Physics, Shanghai University, Shanghai, China, (2) Department of Physical Chemistry, University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU, Bilbao, Spain, (3) KERBASQUE, Basque Foundation for Science, Bilbao, Spain, (4) Kipu Quantum, Munich, Germany, (5) Department of Physics and Materials Science, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, (6) Donostia International Physics Center, Spain, (7) Department of Physics, University of Massachusetts, Boston, MA, USA)
TechnologyVentureBeat

DeepMind scientist calls for ethical AI as Google faces ongoing backlash

Raia Hadsell, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, believes “responsible AI is a job for all.” That was her thesis during a talk today at the virtual Lesbians Who Tech Pride Summit, where she dove into the issues currently plaguing the field and the actions she feels are required to ensure AI is ethically developed and deployed.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Probabilistic Deutsch-Jozsa Quantum Algorithm

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. In a series of previous posts (“An Illustrative Case Of Quantum Advantage” and “Improving The Deutsch And Jozsa Quantum Algorithm”), we looked at one of the first quantum algorithms proving to be exponentially faster than its classical counterpart. David Deutsch’s developed this algorithm and generalized it later together with Richard Jozsa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy