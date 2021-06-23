Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Kyle Larson vs. Jeff Gordon: Who Was More Dominant Over Half a Season?

By John Moriello
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two words strike fear into NASCAR Cup Series teams this season: “Kyle Larson,” though “Hendrick Motorsports” is also in the running. “It feels like running second to the Hendrick cars right now is an accomplishment,” Brad Keselowski said after his own strong showing at the recent All-Star Race. “They are just stupid fast. I had (Larson) off turn 4 but they just have so much speed. He just motored right back by me. (I’m) like, ‘Damn!’”

www.sportscasting.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

159K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Darrell Waltrip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Car And Driver#Petty#Larson Gordon#Chevy#Racing Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNaccesswdun.com

Kyle Larson wins, Chase Elliott disqualified at Nashville

Kyle Larson continued his streak of superiority Sunday afternoon winning the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – his third consecutive win, following three consecutive runner-up finishes. He hasn’t finished worse than second place in a NASCAR Cup Series race since May 2. Meanwhile, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott was...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have lost more than a win streak

Kyle Larson’s heartbreak at Pocono Raceway cost him not only the win but the lead in the regular season point standings, which could make a huge difference when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll around. A three-race NASCAR Cup Series winning streak that was just one turn from becoming the...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Nashville takeaways: Kyle Larson shows another side in recent win streak

LEBANON, Tenn. — Whether he’s saving fuel, defending a lead or managing his car, Kyle Larson has displayed a calmness during his recent win streak. Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway proved another test for this season’s winningest Cup driver, once known for not always winning when he dominated an event. His...
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Jockey Made in America 250

If you are looking for an action-packed way to get your sports fix, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, of course!
Pennsylvania StateNBC Sports

Kyle Larson wins back-to-back sprint car races in Pennsylvania

Kyle Larson took the lead with two laps to go to win Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event at Port Royal Speedway. The victory came a day after he won Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. Larson won $7,000 for capturing the 30-lap race Wednesday...
Butler, PAwbut.com

Kyle Larson unstoppable in Nashville

Kyle Larson continued his Cup Series domination by winning his fourth race in a row Sunday. Larson led 264 of 300 laps during the Cup Series debut at Nashville Superspeedway. Hendrick Motorsports cars have been to victory lane six consecutive weeks dating back to Alex Bowman’s win at Dover May 9th. Ross Chastain was the runner-up Sunday. The race was delayed at the start because of traffic issues holding up fans getting to the track.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Saturday Pocono Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Kyle Larson will start on pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the first of two this weekend on the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.”. Larson comes in off his third consecutive win last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. He has not won at Pocono in...
Long Pond, PANBC Sports

Blown tire sends Kyle Larson into wall, Alex Bowman to Victory Lane

LONG POND, Pa. — Seconds after Alex Bowman apologized on the radio to his team for losing the race — or so he thought he was about to do — he was back in the lead and taking the checkered flag after Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson blew a left front tire while leading on the last lap Saturday.
Motorsportschatsports.com

A four-pack: Kyle Larson wins at Nashville for 4th straight win of 2021

Larson won the first Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday in dominating fashion for his third consecutive points race victory and his fourth consecutive Cup Series win. Larson led over 260 of the race's 300 laps and was virtually unchallenged at any point throughout the race. While the...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Larson dominates Cup debut at Superspeedway

GLADEVILE — A sellout crowd of some 38,000 and millions more on NBCSN saw NASCAR’S Cup Series debut at Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County. They saw Kyle Larson dominate the field, beating Ross Chastain by 4.3 seconds for his third straight win. Larson, driving the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Elliott took command of the race on Lap 46 of the 62-lap race, as Kyle Busch passed Aric Almirola on the restart and Elliott then cleared Busch in Turn 12 to grab the lead for the final time. On Lap 59, Christopher Bell got around Busch to move into second...
MotorsportsStar-Banner

Kyle Larson is NASCAR's best act in Music City return

Remember about six weeks ago when we were talking about how much parity there was in NASCAR this season?. Yeah, Kyle Larson had enough of that nonsense. Larson dominated Sunday's Cup return to Nashville, cruising to his third straight points-paying win in a row and fourth overall. He led pretty much every lap, won every stage, and is head and shoulders above everyone else right now.
MotorsportsPosted by
CBS Detroit

Kyle Larson Chasing NASCAR History At Pocono

NASCAR CUP SERIES Pocono Organics CBD 325 and Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 LONG POND, PA – JULY 28: The pit crew of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series #1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro driven by Kurt Busch change tires and fuel the car at a pit stop during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 on July 28, 2019 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN) Track: Pocono Raceway Race distance: 130 laps, 325 miles; 140 laps, 350 miles Last year:...
Motorsportswbwn.com

Jeff Gordon Named Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

Hall of Fame NASCAR Driver Jeff Gordon has been named vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS)!. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be leaving his role as NASCAR broadcaster for FOX Sports to become the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. Gordon will maintain a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Larson’s extensive sprint car background, including his continued participation in numerous races during the Cup Series season, have often raised questions over whether NASCAR was where he really wanted to be racing fulltime. Following his victory Sunday in the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway – his fourth...
MotorsportsKVOE

NASCAR: Larson continues to dominate with Nashville win

Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s debut race in Nashville on Sunday. Larson dominated the race, leading 264 of the 300 laps as he won his fourth straight race. Ross Chastain was second, while William Byron was third. NASCAR goes to Pocono Raceway this upcoming weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy