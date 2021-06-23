The Feds Can't Compel States to Enforce Restrictions on Guns or Immigrants
When state and local officials decline to help enforce federal firearm rules they view as unconstitutional, The New York Times says, they are adopting "a legally shaky but politically potent strategy" with racist roots. But when state and local officials decline to help enforce federal immigration rules they view as "unjust, self-defeating and harmful to public safety," the Times says, they should be "proud" of "choos[ing] not to participate in deportation crackdowns."reason.com