The Feds Can't Compel States to Enforce Restrictions on Guns or Immigrants

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a severe blow to a crowning achievement of the civil rights movement and the nation's best defense against racially discriminatory voting laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court's ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee makes it substantially harder for voters to challenge such laws, hacking away at federal courts' power to protect Americans from efforts to impede their access to the ballot box. It's the latest sign that if the voting rights of all Americans are to be defended, Congress, not the nation's highest court, will have to provide that defense.