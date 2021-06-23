Cancel
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County Library District to expand hours and change policies in July

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — While all Spokane County Libraries are open to the public, they are planning to expand their work hours and services on Tuesday, July 6. Rather than being open from 12 – 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, the Spokane County Library District said on their website that they will expand their work hours to being from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The only exception is The BookEnd, which will be operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all libraries.

