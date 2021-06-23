Woman arrested for public drunkenness after nearly being hit by police while walking in middle of road
The following incidents June 10-16 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to. •A Winder woman was arrested for public drunkenness June 16 after she was spotted walking down the roadway on Monroe Highway at night and a police officer had to slam on brakes to avoid hitting her. The woman had slurred speech, a "strong" odor of alcohol on her and trouble maintaining her balance, according to the incident report.