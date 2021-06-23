How To Measure Vinyl Porch Windows

Window boxes give gardeners an affordable outlet to do what they love most: experiment. Known as one of the first living walls, window boxes have been a longtime favorite of gardeners. Window boxes continue to be a popular landscape element today and often stand in for front yards at homes that open to the sidewalk. Although there is a lot of creative freedom with planting window boxes, there is a right way to do it. Window boxes show off the wide range of possibilities a few feet of soil can offer, so use our tips to create a floral creation of your own.