Lackawanna League softball division all-stars

In addition to Haverford’s Emma Taylor, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the 2021 All-Delco Softball Team includes:. Emma Tansky, Episcopal Academy: The senior pitcher capped a brilliant high school career as she led EA to an undefeated record in the regular season. A two-time All-Inter-Ac League selection, Tansky recorded a 1.07 ERA and .9 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 13 games. As the team's leadoff hitter, Tansky led EA in batting average (.622), on-base percentage (.667), runs (30) and stolen bases (16). She also had four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs while striking out only three times in 51 plate appearances. Tansky, who was the winner of the school's Talbot Trophy for excellence in softball, will continue her career at Hamilton College in New York.