Lackawanna League softball division all-stars

By Marty Myers
Scranton Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Lackawanna League softball all-star teams for each of the four divisions, as selected by the coaches. Honorable mention: Colleen Cole, Bryn Stiles, Riley Dempsey and Riley Marshall, Abington Heights; Jianna Booth, Emma McNally and Pressley Shotto, Scranton; Maria Belardi and Santina Kobierecki, Scranton Prep; Morgan McVicar, Ava Giovagnoli, Mackenzie Longworth and Eva Marino, Valley View; Madison Maloney and Amelia Noll, West Scranton.

