Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Did Mick Jagger Feel About Maroon 5’s ‘Moves Like Jagger’?

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rolling Stones have been certified hitmakers and superstars for more than half a century, but singer Mick Jagger enjoyed a pop-cultural resurgence when Maroon 5 invoked him in their chart-topping smash “Moves Like Jagger.”. Buoyed by a whimsical, whistled hook, frontman Adam Levine’s lithe tenor and a cameo from...

943litefm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Mick Jagger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroon 5#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Mick Jagger’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Mick Jagger’s eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, now 50, to his youngest son, Deveraux, born in 2016. Mick Jagger has been called plenty of things throughout his lifetime — including “dad”. The 77-year-old rocker is the father of eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, born in 1970, to his youngest son Deveraux, whom he welcomed most recently in 2016. The British rockstar is also the proud dad of supermodel daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, whom he shares with his ex Jerry Hall, 64. Continue reading to find out more about all eight of his kids.
Posted by
Q107.5

The ‘Awful’ End of Mick Jagger’s Memoir Project

The author hired as Mick Jagger’s “ghostwriter’s ghostwriter” revealed his “awful” two-week experience of attempting to complete the project in 1983. Barry Coleman was asked by publishing firm Weidenfeld & Nicolson to deliver a manuscript after the original writer dropped out. But despite his best efforts, Jagger changed his mind over the idea, repaid his more than $1 million advance and shut it down.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Mick Jagger’s second ghostwriter quit after ‘awful experience’

Mick Jagger’s second ghostwriter has detailed the ‘awful experience’ which led him to quit one of rock’n’roll’s most anticipated music bios – which may now be lost forever, after the subject also abandoned the project. Mick Jagger’s memoir is one of the most sought-after pieces of rock’n’roll history, but given...
wiltonbulletin.com

Details Emerge on Mick Jagger's Scrapped 1980s Memoir

There have been plenty of books written about Mick Jagger, but unlike his longtime bandmate Keith Richards, Jagger has never written a memoir of his own. Well, it might be more exact to say that Jagger never finished writing a memoir. Earlier this year brought with it the news that Jagger hadn’t enjoyed the process of writing a memoir and thought it unlikely that he’d ever finish it.
CelebritiesKTVB

Mick Jagger's Son Lucas Seen in Rare Photos Posted by Georgia May

Lucas Jagger seems to be enjoying the California sun. The 22-year-old son of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger spent time with some of his siblings while hanging out in L.A. recently, and posed for some selfies with his half-sister, Georgia May Jagger. The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday...
Check, VAsportswar.com

Check with Mick Jagger.

Know any lawyers specializing in Selling Your Soul To The Devil -- lchoro 06/26/2021 4:12PM. Of course that’s why Dan’l Webster never became president ** -- `lag 06/26/2021 10:23PM. Many of us on the Lounge have been subscribers for ages to this guy. -- PhotoHokieNC 06/26/2021 5:39PM. You must log...
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Lucas Jagger: 5 Things To Know About Mick’s 22-Year-Old Son

Mick Jagger has raised 8 remarkable children — including 22-year-old son Lucas. Here’s everything to know about Lucas, including the details surrounding his recent ear surgery. Mick Jagger, 77, has one giant family. The legendary Rolling Stones rocker is dad to eight kids (with five different women), including his 22-year-old...
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Getting 'Sticky Bits' of Aaron Rodgers Relationship 'Out of the Way Early'

Shailene Woodley has opened up about dating Aaron Rodgers, saying that the couple got the "sticky bits" of their relationship "out of the way early." During a new interview with Shape, Woodley spoke about how she and Rodgers got together during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led them to just dive right in, which had its challenges but was something she's glad they did.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
Musicthisis50.com

Meet Hannah Brooke, A Growing Music Artist

Hannah Brooke is a growing music artist. She is also a model as well as a dancer. This musician started her career firmly by singing on reality TV shows such as X-Factor and became an American Idol. She began her career when she started working on her first single, ‘Pull Up,’ which is releasing this month.
Musicpapermag.com

Forget Hot Girl Summer, It's Already Tina Snow Winter

Megan Thee Stallion is back — well, sort of. She's gearing up to release new music, but not under her signature Hot Girl Meg; she's transforming into alter-ego Tina Snow. The brief clip showcased Megan in a laboratory monitoring a comatose version of herself in blond hair, wearing white. This sleeping version of her is in reference to Tina Snow, the personality that debuted with her 2018 project of the same name. Back then, Megan revealed that Tina Snow was inspired by her favorite rapper, Pimp C, who had an alternate rap name as Tony Snow. Speaking to Vibe, she also detailed how her music changes when she embodies this alter-ego. "Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me," she said. "Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just doesn't give a damn." Megan's Tina Snow project gave us "Big Ole Freak," so we know exactly what this personality is capable of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy