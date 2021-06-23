Cancel
Parker and Sky win sixth straight, rout Liberty 92-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Chicago Sky to a 92-72 win over the New York Liberty. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013. The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense. Betnijah Laney scored 18 points to lead New York (7-7), which returned home after splitting four games on a West Coast swing.

