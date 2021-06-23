Cancel
NBA

Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in Game 2

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Zubac registered 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss against the Suns. Zubac was a surprise addition to the starting lineup for Game 2 after coach Ty Lue chose a small lineup in the series opener, but Zubac's outing Tuesday will deliver mixed reviews. Even though he posted solid numbers and finished with a double-double, he also had major problems with Deandre Ayton and was unable to defend the Suns' big man on the sequence that led to the game-winning bucket. This was Zubac's first double-double of the current playoff run, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain as a starter for Game 3 on Thursday.

