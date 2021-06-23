Cancel
Public Safety

New York State Postal Worker Accused Of Stuffing Mail Down His Pants

By Hopkins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is that a mail package in your pants or, umm, wait...we'll stop. Well, packages were on some residents'' minds after a man complained that his mail had been opened and was missing a gift card. Who was to blame? The U.S. Post Office Inspector General's office has thoroughly investigated the issue, and it looks like they've got their answer. It appears some of your mail may have ended up down some guy's pants around the holidays last year.

