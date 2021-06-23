New York State Postal Worker Accused Of Stuffing Mail Down His Pants

A popular snack food item has become the target of a lawsuit filed by a Hudson Valley woman who's claiming fraud. Jessica Spurck of Poughkeepsie says she's been lied to and she's not taking it. Unlike the lawsuit filed against KFC by a Hopewell Junction woman five years ago, this one looks like it may have some actual merit. In 2016 Anna Wurtzburger from Hopewell Junction hired a lawyer after having a disappointing meal at KFC. While that lawsuit became a punchline on late-night TV shows, this one takes aim at how far companies are pushing the limits when describing what their food is actually made of.