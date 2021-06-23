Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brymir sign deal with Napalm Records

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapalm Records is proud to announce the signing of melodic/death metal juggernaut Brymir, hailing from Helsinki, Finland. The outfit features Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast) on guitars and started out to stir up the scene in 2011 with their debut full-length, ‘Breathe to the Sun,’ uniting folk metal influences with cinematic soundscapes and hard hitting, fast-paced melodic death impacts that became even more present on the sophomore record, ‘Slayer of Gods’ (2016).

nextmosh.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Juggernaut#Children Of Bodom#Nordic Metal Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicxpn.org

Soul Glo signs to Epitaph Records

Over the past seven years, Philly’s Soul Glo have shattered the boundaries of hardcore punk, building their sound into something more expansive with each project they release: sampler atmospheres and searing dissonance, booming bass drops and adrenalized rap collabs. Now they’re bringing that vision, along with their furious instrumental chops and cathartic lyrical rage, to the roster of long-running California punk label Epitaph Records, which just announced the band’s signing today.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LAST IN LINE Is 'Getting Pretty Close' To Signing New Record Deal

LAST IN LINE bassist Phil Soussan spoke to Metal-Net.com about the progress of the writing and recording sessions for the band's third album. The follow-up to 2019's "II" is tentatively due in 2022 via an as-yet-undisclosed record label. "I've been quite motivational with the band," Phil said (as transcribed by...
MusicBillboard

Micro TDH Signs Record Deal With Warner Music Latina

Micro TDH has inked an exclusive record deal with Warner Music Latina, Billboard can announce today (June 28). The agreement between Warner and the Venezuelan newcomer will further develop the artist’s musical career, including the release of his upcoming studio album. "Micro TDH is the new face of the Urban...
MusicComplex

WondaGurl Announces New Deal With Red Bull Records, Signs Toronto’s JUGGER

WondaGurl is making moves yet again with her latest partnership deal. The Grammy-nominated producer is bringing her label imprint, Wonderchild to Red Bull Records, where she will work alongside the label to release music from new talent. The young visionary has worked with Travis Scott, Rihanna, and more, and with...
Entertainmentmusicconnection.com

BigWalkDog Signs to Global 1017/Atlantic Records

BigWalkDog has announced his signing to Gucci Mane’s Global 1017 Records, in partnership with Atlantic Records. The Mississippi-bred artist is fresh off the release of “Whole Lotta Ice” feat. Lil Baby and 1017’s own Pooh Shiesty, streaming now HERE alongside its companion video HERE. The iced-out music video has earned more than 700,000 views in its first 24 hours, and is currently #7 on YouTube’s trending music videos.
Celebritiescaribbeannationalweekly.com

Dancehall Artist Jada kingdom Signs Deal with Republic Records

Jamaican dancehall artist, Jada Kingdom has secured herself a new record deal with Republic Records, a New York City-based record label owned by Universal Music Group. The dancehall artist who seems to be widening her music reach in the United States has signed a deal months after cutting ties with her former manager, who she accused of stealing from her.
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
Musicnextmosh.com

At The Gates release “The Nightmare of Being” music video

Share the post "At The Gates release “The Nightmare of Being” music video" Swedish melodic death metal greats At The Gates have released a music video for their track “The Nightmare of Being” — check out the clip (directed by Patric Ullaeus) below. The song serves as the title-track to the band’s just-released full-length offering on Century Media Records, ‘The Nightmare of Being.’
Musicnextmosh.com

Rage reveal new studio album ‘Resurrection Day’

The band’s fans were overjoyed when in the Summer of 2020, Rage frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group’s new line-up featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as Black In Mind and End Of All Days. After last year’s departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-Axxis) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (Angel Inc, Rage & Ruins). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos, who has been with Rage since 2015.
TV & VideosPosted by
AFP

Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg will produce multiple new films for Netflix every year, the company said Monday, in a major deal that highlights how fully Hollywood has embraced streaming platforms. The partnership with arguably Tinseltown's top director is a coup for Netflix at a time when competition with streaming rivals including Disney+ and HBO Max is heating up. It also follows reports that Spielberg had been skeptical about streaming in recent years, and had even moved to bar Netflix films from Oscars eligibility -- claims that the legendary "Jaws" and "Schindler's List" director has since dismissed as false. In a joint statement about the Netflix deal, Spielberg praised "this new avenue for our films" as an "amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways."
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Inglewood, CAPosted by
Forbes

YouTube Sign First Naming Rights Deal

YouTube has signed its first naming deal at a 6000 seat arena called the Hollywood Park sports and entertainment complex in Inglewood, California. The newly coined Youtube Theater will host entertainment across several categories including stand-up comedy, concerts, award ceremonies, e-sports contests, conferences and other generic events. Google’s YouTube acquired...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Musicmetalinjection

Here Are The Most Common Words In IRON MAIDEN's Lyrics

Redditor u/viikonloppusoturit is here to answer the most burning question all Iron Maiden fans have – what's the most common word in their lyrics?. According to their research, which only includes a word used in each song once, it's "know". Which is a little boring, but that's just what it is. "Know" is followed by "now" and "time", with "die" coming in way later.
Celebritiescompletemusicupdate.com

Shady Records signs Grip

Eminem’s Shady Records last week announced that it had signed “Atlanta’s next great storyteller”, who, in case you wondered, is the rapper Grip. The announcement came via Eminem’s manager and Shady Records President Paul Rosenberg, who said: “Grip is the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work. If true album artists in this era are a rare breed – then Grip is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family”.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Eyes Wide Open reveal new album ‘Through Life and Death’ + song “Burn ‘Em”

Share the post "Eyes Wide Open reveal new album ‘Through Life and Death’ + song “Burn ‘Em”" Swedish foursome Eyes Wide Open have announced their new full-length opus titled ‘Through Life and Death,’ which is due out on November 12th through Arising Empire (pre-order). The record will be available on CD, colored vinyl, and special bundles via Impericon and EMP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy