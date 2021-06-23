Brymir sign deal with Napalm Records
Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of melodic/death metal juggernaut Brymir, hailing from Helsinki, Finland. The outfit features Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast) on guitars and started out to stir up the scene in 2011 with their debut full-length, ‘Breathe to the Sun,’ uniting folk metal influences with cinematic soundscapes and hard hitting, fast-paced melodic death impacts that became even more present on the sophomore record, ‘Slayer of Gods’ (2016).nextmosh.com