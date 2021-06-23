Thy Catafalque streams new album ‘Vadak’ in its entirety

We’re going to keep this introduction as brief as we can, because this New Music Friday is absolutely overflowing with albums that demand your full attention. Lucy Dacus, The Mountain Goats and Tyler, The Creator all dropping on the same day would qualify as a seismic event in and of itself, but that’s only the tip of today’s iceberg: Faye Webster, Pom Pom Squad and Gaspard Augé of Justice have new albums out, as do the inimitable SAULT (!), and as if that weren’t all staggering enough, Backxwash released her excellent new album last weekend, which we’ve included with today’s slate. Dive into it all below, and don’t miss the honorable mentions section at the bottom—there are records in there that would be headlining this list on an ordinary release day.