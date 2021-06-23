Cancel
Thy Catafalque streams new album 'Vadak' in its entirety

Cover picture for the articleAvant-Garde entity Thy Catafalque is now streaming its tenth full-length, ‘Vadak,’ in full ahead of Friday’s release! The album can be heard in is entirety at THIS LOCATION [embedded below]. In addition, mastermind Tamás Kátai will be hosting a very unique and special radio show via Gimme Metal on Thursday,...

