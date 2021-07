Earlier this week, singer-songwriter Andrea Ramolo released her new single “DUST”, lead track from her upcoming album Quarantine Dream. DUST is a song scripted in isolation about the fine line between human connection and toxic attachment. It’s about our human longing and addictions… to things… to each other… and about the acceptance that we are truly mirrors for one another in this life. We all have our poison, which I believe must be embraced without judgement. And we all need love.”