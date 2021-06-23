Cancel
MLB

Sergio Romo pulls down pants as MLB pitchers freak out over sticky checks

By Mark Fischer
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 2 of the MLB’s new foreign substance policy included a pair of sticky situations. When approached by an umpire Tuesday night for the recently introduced “sticky stuff” screening, Oakland A’s reliever Sergio Romo sarcastically undid his belt and lowered his pants just below his buttock. A couple hours earlier,...

nypost.com
