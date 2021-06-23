Need help - Root + Up Rom for Lambo 88 Tauri phone

I have a mobile that its version is China. With which I was having a lot of problems with Google services. So I have decided to put a ROM in it. The ROM that I have put is AncientOS that is in the xdadeveloppers forum. My mobile is a Realme X (RMX1901). The fact is that everything was perfect, I followed all the steps, and I was happy because everything was working perfectly but the front camera has stopped working like that from one day to the next without any sense. It has not taken any blow, nor has anything happened, the camera is retractable and it does the effect of opening but then the camera or any application that has a camera such as Instagram or WhatsApp does not work. I've tried other ROMs and it doesn't seem to work either. I do not know what to do, I am very lost and that is why I seek help in case it happened to you with another mobile and what I should do.