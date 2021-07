OMAHA — On the surface, it might seem like everything changed in an instant. One minute, Griff McGarry was no-hitting Mississippi State in the eighth inning, and Virginia was rolling along with a four-run lead. The next minute, poof — the no-hitter and the shutout were gone with one swing of Kellum Clark’s bat, and before you knew it the lead was gone too on a Tanner Allen thunderbolt.