Allegations have continued to swirl around Erika Jayne, as the embezzlement and bankruptcy cases facing her husband, Tom Girardi, continue to unfold. She filed for divorce from him last November after 22 years of marriage, but many still speculate that she knew or had some involvement in Girardi’s supposed criminal activities. It seems the courts have similar concerns. The most recent update about the ongoing legal case indicates that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suffered a loss of faith where her innocence is concerned.