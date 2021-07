The newest season of MasterChef on Fox, dubbed MasterChef: Legends, is in full swing with the top 15 home cooks in America preparing to begin the battle to win the title of the next MasterChef. The season has already brought in professional cooking legends Emeril Lagasse, Curtis Stone, and most recently Paula Deen, and now Chef Morimoto is on the way as guest judge for an episode all about monkfish. Facing the challenge of cooking a fish dish like monkfish is vegan contestant Michael Newman, and a new episode clip showcases Michael’s choice for how he's cooking this week, which includes tasting the fish.