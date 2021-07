Next week The Republic of Sarah episode 5 is going to air and to the surprise of no one, a new struggle arrives in Greylock!. One of the things that we’re seeing with this show is a pattern — within each episode, Sarah leans that it’s SO much harder running her independent nation than she first thought. Or, maybe she recognized it’d be hard, but not in this particular way. What makes this show work is that despite the pattern, there is something so compelling about the idea. It feels reasonably new and refreshing to watch — especially on a network like The Cw that tends to often dabble more in supernatural and science-fiction fare.