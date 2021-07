SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Flying Chanclas scored 13 runs during their Saturday night blowout victory against Baton Rouge. 11 of those 13 runs came in the first three innings. They win by a final score of 13-2. In the bottom of the first inning, the first five batters reached base safely for the Flying Chanclas. Zac Vooletich drove in the first run with an RBI single. Ian Bailey provided the big blow with a two-run double. Lastly, Marcos Villegas drove in a run on a ground out. San Antonio was up 5-0.