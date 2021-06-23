County accepts inter-local compromise

YouTube Pulaski County Fiscal Court met in regular session Tuesday -- approving an ordinance and several agreements involving joint ventures with the City of Somerset.

It appears the working relationship between Pulaski County and the City of Somerset will continue into the next decade, given a compromise over extending three inter-local cooperation agreements between the governments.

Following a 30-minute executive session Tuesday, Pulaski County Fiscal Court voted to rescind the three drafts they had previously approved during their May 11 regular meeting. The agreements involve occupational license fee, insurance premium tax and comprehensive fire protection service

While the Fiscal Court had initially called for the agreements to span a 20-year term, Somerset City Council approved different versions also for 20 years but which included clauses that would allow either entity to withdraw after five years with notice of 180 days.

As discussed during the June 14 meeting of City Council, the governments compromised on a 10-year term. The drafts approved by the county Tuesday remove the 180-day exit clause but does allow written agreement from both parties for early withdrawal.

In administrations past, the occupational license fee agreement has created the most contention between city and county officials. The latest negotiations were no different and were further complicated by Somerset's desire to tie the inter-local agreement to the county's participation in a 20-year TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District for Horse Soldier Farms — the city-recruited $150 million development that includes a bourbon distillery, hotel and retail village.

Once operating, the Horse Soldier project is expected to create hundreds of jobs that could generate a projected $704 million in gross payroll (part of a greater $3.195 billion combined economic impact) over the course of the 20-year TIF term.

Magistrates did approve the second reading of the county ordinance pertaining to the Horse Solder TIF as well as a local participation agreement between the city, county and company. The county's withdrawal from the TIF or participation at a level unequal to the city's — 80 percent of incremental increases in occupational tax revenues within a 229-acre development area — will nullify the occupational tax inter-local agreement.

In terms of sharing occupational tax revenues, the county currently collects 1 percent while the city collects .4 percent so that businesses and employees working within Somerset's boundaries pay a combined 1.4 percent. Keeping with the terms of the last inter-local agreement, the county will continue to turn over .2 percent of revenues collected within the city limits -- allowing Somerset a total of .6 percent. These terms would also be in place for property annexed into the city from January 1, 2020, onward. Both governments may, as authorized by law, adjust their respective occupational license fee rates any time during the contract term.

The latest version of the occupational tax inter-local agreement also contains new clauses pertaining to economic development. City financial contributions aren't specified in the county draft, which calls for the county to pay as follows:

• Fiscal Court will continue to contribute $400,000 per year to SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) for the next three years. Beginning with Fiscal Year 2025, the annual earmark will increase to $620,000.

• Fiscal Court will contribute an additional $400,000 to SPEDA for the next three years from the county's ARP (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for COVID-19 relief in accordance with ARP guidelines. However, the court retains the right to approve use of said funding.

• Fiscal Court will continue to pay the community contribution for the federal BUILD grant funding the Ky. 80/Ky. 461 interchange and Ky. 461 improvements in the amount of $386,000 per year.

In terms of the insurance premium tax, which for the county funds the Fire Commission, the county currently collects 5.5 percent for properties in the county while the city rate is 6 percent for properties within its boundaries. The proposed agreement calls for the city to remit 2.5 percent of the tax it collects to the county on a quarterly basis for any property annexed into the city from January 1, 2020, onward. The city would keep 3.5 percent on those properties.

The fire protection agreement — which was largely unaffected by the negotiations — authorizes local departments to provide mutual aid and continues Somerset Fire Department's coverage outside the city limits in accordance with the map agreed upon in August 1981. For that coverage, the county will pay the city a total of $75,000 per year in quarterly installments.

The agreements and ordinance were approved Tuesday with little discussion by magistrates Jason Turpen, Mike Wilson, Mark Ranshaw and Mike Strunk (Jimmy Wheeldon was not in attendance). However in recent meetings, the magistrates and Judge-Executive Steve Kelley had expressed the importance of locking in county revenues at the current tax rates and preventing a loss of revenue through city annexation. The new agreements should assure those goals for the next decade.

The new agreements will now be sent to Somerset City Council for consideration.