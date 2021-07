The Miami Marlins quietly made their second trade of the month on Saturday as they added a potential depth piece to their system. After making arguably the first major trade of the 2021 MLB trade season earlier this week sending OF Corey Dickerson and RP Adam Cimber to Toronto, the Marlins are at it again. As mentioned previously, this move obviously didn’t garner the same amount of attention as previous, but could provide an impact going forward.