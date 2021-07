Monday was another bad day for injuries around baseball, with Byron Buxton's unbelievable run of bad luck continuing as he was forced to exit the game after being hit by a pitch. That was the most noteworthy injury of the day -- and we don't know how serious Buxton's latest injury is, yet -- because Buxton just returned over the weekend from a lengthy absence with a hip injury. However, his was just one of several we're going to be dealing with as injuries continue to be arguably the dominant factor now in Fantasy Baseball.