This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill tee up for a smashing episode filled with golfing thrills, traditional fighting game action, and little humanoid robot companions. The gang start things out by discussing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai’s latest presentation about Tekken’s Kazuya, celebrating the lovingly-crafted mechanics and robust moveset while mourning the deaths of so many Smash fan’s dreams of future DLC thanks to the reveal of a new set of Mii fighter skins. While it’s sad that Smash Ultimate is nearing the end of its active update period with only one new DLC character on the horizon, there is still so much to love about the title’s massive roster and endless amounts of love and care put into it.