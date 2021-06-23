How to Take Better Still Life Photos

In the days of film, printing your photos was the only way you could actually see them. With digital photography, of course, you can conveniently look at all your images instantly on any screen. Does this mean printed photos are dead? Definitely not! If you want to get serious in photography, prints remain a crucial part creative process. In today’s exciting video, photographer Gavin Hardcastle takes you deep down the rabbit hole of photographic prints, how to display them and the challenges and costs involved.