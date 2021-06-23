How to Take Better Still Life Photos
In photography there are as many mediums as there are people with interests. When most are getting started with photography, they often start with still life, and with time they progress to landscape shots, candid shots, or portraits. You can learn a lot of the basics from still life photography, such as the use of shadows and light. This helps the photographer find the subject’s emotion. Below, you’ll read about various aspects of still life photography.www.picturecorrect.com