Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, MI

Upper Thumb COVID: One new case, one death reported

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five days of no coronavirus changes in the Upper Thumb the streak is broken as the state reports one new case and one death in the region June 22. According to state data there were no changes in Huron County, which remained at 3,055 confirmed cases and 75 deaths. However, in Sanilac County there was one new case reported and in Tuscola County there was a death reported. Including the new data, Sanilac County has had 3,736 confirmed cases and 117 deaths and Tuscola County has had 4,885 cases and 162 deaths.

www.michigansthumb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanilac County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Health
County
Huron County, MI
Sanilac County, MI
Health
County
Sanilac County, MI
Huron County, MI
Coronavirus
Huron County, MI
Government
Huron County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Sanilac County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sanilac County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Opioid-related overdose deaths increasing

Since January there have been at least 15 drug overdose cases in Sanilac County, and some of which resulted in death. The discovery of two more bodies of men ages 29 and 39 on a porch June 24 is expected to bring the number of fatal drug cases in the county to four.
Sanilac County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Sanilac Deputies respond to three accidents over the weekend

Over the weekend, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department was kept busy with three personal injury accidents in two days. There were two accidents that happened about the same time on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about an ATV crash on private property.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIHuron Daily Tribune

State's top court looking at liability in snowmobile crashes

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at a pair of cases that involve possible liability against the state in crashes involving snowmobiles. The issue is whether a snowmobile and a utility vehicle should be considered motor vehicles under a Michigan law. If so, governmental immunity might not apply to lawsuits alleging negligence against the Department of Natural Resources.
Bad Axe, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Firefighters battle structure fire southwest of Bad Axe

Huron County firefighters were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire southwest of Bad Axe just after midnight Sunday morning. Crews from multiple departments and law enforcement officers responded to a report of a structure fire near the intersection of Van Dyke and Kilmanagh roads in Colfax Township around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The building was a total loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy