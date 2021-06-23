Upper Thumb COVID: One new case, one death reported

After five days of no coronavirus changes in the Upper Thumb the streak is broken as the state reports one new case and one death in the region June 22. According to state data there were no changes in Huron County, which remained at 3,055 confirmed cases and 75 deaths. However, in Sanilac County there was one new case reported and in Tuscola County there was a death reported. Including the new data, Sanilac County has had 3,736 confirmed cases and 117 deaths and Tuscola County has had 4,885 cases and 162 deaths.