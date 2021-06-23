Sydney COVID-19 Restrictions Explained: Everything You Can and Can’t Do

As Sydneysiders enter the second week of lockdown, more and more businesses are getting back on board the local takeaway train with a host of delicious delivery options. We’ve got another multitude of restaurants and hospitality venues to add to your list and take your stay at home dinners to the next level! For those of us who are lucky enough to be in Canberra, the nation’s capital, there’s an awesome new wine bar opening in your neck of the woods. So let’s get right into it, the only way we know-how. We’re Breaking down all you need to know in food in this edition of Monday Munchies.