Public Health

Sydney COVID-19 Restrictions Explained: Everything You Can and Can't Do

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a spate of new COVID-19 cases popped up in New South Wales this week, the state government has made the decision to place new restrictions on the Greater Sydney area. Beginning at 4pm on Wednesday 23 June 2021, the new Sydney restrictions will see Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Shellharbour required to wear masks in public settings and at work, while also cutting the number of visitors to their household. Here’s everything you need to know about the last NSW COVID-19 restrictions.

