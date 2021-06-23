ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights update out now (version 1.0.2), patch notes

Update 1.24 has arrived for Borderlands 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Borderlands 3 may not be leading the trending news right now, but when they do release new content, they sure know how to please every fan out there. The new update 1.24 brings in tons of improvements and fixes, but the most important addition of them all, is the implementation of crossplay for players on Xbox, Stadia, Steam, and Epic. This is big news, as not only players will now be bale to join their friends if they are on a different platform, but online matchmaking will see its traffic increased by a lot. The popular franchise is still going strong, and this new patch is a proof for just exactly that. Additionally, we see some new content jumping in the frantic world of Borderlands 3 in the form of new challenges, cosmetics, themed items and more. For everything mentioned and more, make sure to take a look below.