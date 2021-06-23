Cancel
Video Games

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights update out now (version 1.0.2), patch notes

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe just-released ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights already has an update. On Switch, players can access version 1.0.2. Today’s update includes various adjustments and fixes. For the full patch notes, continue on below. Adjusted enemy HP and attacks. Adjusted enemy placement, AI in some maps. Adjusted some player skills.

nintendoeverything.com
