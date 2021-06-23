Cancel
Super Magbot launch trailer

By Brian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam17 and Astral Pixel have put out a launch trailer for the magnetic puzzle-platformer Super Magbot. Take a look at the video below. If you’re interested in Super Magbot, keep in mind that it’s now up on the Switch eShop. Learn more about the game here.

