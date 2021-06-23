Super Magbot launch trailer

Pixmain has released a brand new launch trailer today for their soon-to-be-released Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective. The game has been released on PC with a Nintendo Switch release on the way for July 15th, so to celebrate that the devs are giving you another awesome look at the game with the trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Everything about this game is amazing as your detective skills will be put to the test in an immersive artistic puzzle landscape painting in which you'll need to follow the clues in the environment to solve the mystery within the maze. Enjoy the trailer as you seek out the Maze Stone for yourself.