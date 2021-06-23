Super Magbot launch trailer

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 kicks off today, featuring new agent KAY/O, and a fresh Battle Pass. Riot Games has partnered with several talented creators, including Dopatwo, Glam, Liquid Enigma, Bolixie, and diyyo to show you what's happening in Episode 3. KAY/O is a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants. His power to suppress enemy abilities cripples his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate advantage. The Episode 3, Act 1 Battle Pass starts on June 22. Squad Boost is also coming to Valorant, letting you play with your friends to receive bonus experience from each game you play during Valorant's Year One Event, which runs from June 22 to July 6.