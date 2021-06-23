Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EXPLAINER: What's next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states. A look at what has...

www.heraldpalladium.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Electionskosu.org

After Democrats' Bill Fails, What Next With Voting Rights?

Here & Now political strategists Alice Stewart and Bill Press join host Peter O’Dowd to discuss how Democrats’ plan to advance election protections after their sweeping voting rights bill was rejected on a party-line vote Tuesday night. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Surprise, surprise. Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights. Now what?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.
Congress & CourtsFrankfort Times

GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. The bill, known as the For the People Act,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Filibuster Voting Rights Bill, Blocking Debate After 50-50 Vote

Senate Republicans have filibustered the Democrats' voting rights bill, blocking its debate after a 50-50 vote which broke down entirely along party lines. All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted in favor of debating the bill, including Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin who was considered a lone holdout on the sweeping federal election reform bill.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats won’t rest until they control how and when you vote

Just because a bank has never been robbed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock cash in a vault. Just because thieves have never broken into your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock your door or secure your valuables. And just because Democrats pretend voter fraud isn’t an issue doesn’t mean that states shouldn’t exercise their constitutional authority to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
ElectionsWMUR.com

NH Primary Source: NH House GOP leaders confident budget, trailer bill now have enough votes to pass

New Hampshire Primary Source gives you breaking and behind-the-scenes political news by John DiStaso, the most experienced political writer in the state and a recipient of a New Hampshire Press Association Lifetime Achievement Award. To sign up for WMUR's weekly New Hampshire Primary Source and political email newsletter, which will be delivered to your inbox on Thursday at 6 a.m., click here.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

J.D. Vance addresses tweets slamming Trump: "I Regret Being Wrong"

Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump. Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."

Comments / 0

Community Policy