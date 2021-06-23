Cancel
Walton, NY

Norbert B. “Ski” Szczepczynski

the-reporter.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorbert B. “Ski” Szczepczynski, 84, of Walton passed away on Saturday, June 19, at his home after a long illness. Born on November 23, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Bernard and Marion (Walczak) Szczepczynski. On February 27, 1959, he married Faye Bodiot at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. The two were married for 48 years before she passed away in 2007. Ski proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1975. After his time in the military, he began working as an electronics technician at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder, Colorado. Between his time with the Air Force and NOAA, he spent 42 years in federal services and traveled all over the world. He loved watching the news and the weather as well as building model airplanes. Another hobby of his was fishing and target shooting; he could get talking about guns for hours. For many years, he was a foster parent who enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Tarasia Thorpe, Anthony C. Szczepczynski (Laurie), Michael S. Szczepczynski (Amy), and Jamie L. Thomson (Jesse); his grandchildren, Christopher Szczepczynski (Patricia), Emma Rose Szczepczynski, Tyler Brown, Maisyn Thomson, Jaedyn Roloson and Aubrie Thomson; a great-grandchild, Brayden Szczepczynski; a sister, “Sister” Therese Szczepczynski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Ski’s wishes there will be private services at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Ski’s memory may be made to the Walton Fire Department & EMS Squad, 61 West Street, Walton, NY 13856.Arrangements have been entrusted to Courtney Funeral Home, Walton. To leave a message of peace and comfort for Ski’s family, please visit his online tribute at http://www.courtneyfh.com.

www.the-reporter.net
