Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Bobcats' season ends against the Lynx, head coach opts to remain for one more year

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 13 days ago

A season of easy living caught up with the McCurdy Bobcats on Tuesday afternoon. A relatively easy regular season in which they lost just one game didn’t quite prepare the Bobcats for the Class 2A State Tournament. The fifth-seeded Rehoboth Christian Lynx rode the arms of Jake Zylstra and Talen West to a 6-3 win at Tom McReynolds Fields and a spot in the Class 2A semifinals at Texico on Wednesday.

www.santafenewmexican.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#The Mccurdy Bobcats#Rehoboth Christian Lynx#Hilltoppers#Academy#Gallup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Rob Gray prepares for 1st season as head coach at Faulkner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Come this fall, there will be a new name in charge of the Faulkner football program, but he’s not an unfamiliar face on the sidelines. Coach Rob Gray was hired as the Eagles’ seventh head coach in May, after spending time as the defensive backs coach and the pass game coordinator in 2019. He was also an associate coach this spring, but now he shifts his mentality to leading the program in 2021.
The State Journal

Brent McKinney replaces Jason Storm at Pana after one season as interim head coach

The Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 Board of Education approved Brent McKinney as the permanent high school girls basketball coach on Monday. McKinney served as the interim coach during the abbreviated season and led the Panthers to a 14-2 overall record, replacing Jason Storm after seven seasons at the helm. Pana athletic director Adam Haston did not respond to an interview request Wednesday.
Paducah Sun

Mustang season ends as one team will never forget

Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gywnn once said, “Remember these two things: Play hard and have fun.” Gwynn’s statement remained true for the McCracken County baseball team through all 41 games this season. Only one high school baseball team in the state of Kentucky can end its season with a...
Burnett County Sentinel

Grantsburg girls season ends against Phillips

The Grantsburg Pirates girls fastpitch squad fell to a very good Phillips Logger team in the WIAA Div. 4 Regional final on Wednesday, June 16 in Grantsburg. The game was a closely-fought contest, as the Prates were solid on defense, offense and pitching, but the Logger infield and overall defense kept the Pirates at bay.
Texas Statewina.com

Virginia’s Season Ends with a 6-2 Loss Against No. 2 Texas

OMAHA, Neb. – Virginia (36-27) suffered a 6-2 loss against No. 2 national seed Texas (49-16) in an elimination game at the 2021 Men’s College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. After a nearly four-hour weather delay, the game started at 10:45 p.m. EST and ended at 1:59 a.m. EST on Friday morning.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Head coach Camerota will not return for 21-22 season

The CSU tennis team gathers around after the doubles match to prep talk and get ready for the singles matches that are about to begin. (Josh Contreras | The Collegian) The leadership of the Colorado State University women’s tennis team will look different come the start of next season after CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker confirmed Friday that head coach Jarod Camerota will not return to the program for the 2021-22 season.
chatsports.com

Bengals: Zac Taylor ranked below 5 first-year head coaches

Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) While Cincinnati Bengals fans aren’t shocked to see head coach Zac Taylor near the bottom of most head coach rankings, what is surprising is to see five first-year head coaches ranked higher than him in CBS Sports’ recent rankings. Yes, Taylor has...
Lockport Union-Sun

Spartans end season with heads held high

ELMA — Starpoint baseball didn't get the storybook ending it'd hoped for Saturday afternoon. But considering what the young Spartans experienced over the past 16 months, from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic to the injury bug in early June, they ended up with a pretty incredible journey this spring.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Smith undefeated against district as 2021 Coach of Year

Natchez High School Baseball Coach Dan Smith had to battle COVID-19 on two fronts this season. He coached his team to a district championship and the title is the reason he is the 2021 Miss-Lou coach of the year. Smith led the Bulldogs to an undefeated run in district play...
Santafe New Mexican.com

As chaotic season ends, prep athletes waste no time readying for next one

So you made it through the 2021 high school sports season. Congratulations are in order for enduring the chaos of cramming 10 months of sports into five. Here is your reward — take a bath, get 15 minutes of rest and get to work on next year. Yep, practices for...
theScore

Report: Pacers hiring Carlisle as head coach on 4-year, $29M deal

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as their next head coach on a four-year, $29-million contract, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports. Carlisle, who recently resigned as Dallas Mavericks head coach after 13 seasons, previously served as the Pacers bench boss from 2003 to 2007. Indiana is bringing on Carlisle to...
Field Gulls

Players can opt out of 2021 NFL season, but with one major change

While tremendous progress has been made in the United States with vaccines, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the more transmissible Delta variant may yet have an impact throughout the country (particularly in regions with lower vaccination rates). With the NFL preseason less than two...
The Eagle-Tribune

Fisher Cats win shortened game; 2nd game rained out

MANCHESTER -- Maximo Castillo allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings, striking out a season-high six batters, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats edged the Portland Sea Dogs 3-0 in rain-shortened game on Saturday. The teams were scheduled to play a pair of seven-inning games, but the first game...
NBAchatsports.com

News across the NBA: Injury updates, head coaching hires, and more

As the regular season and certain playoff rounds come to a close, there are a myriad of offseason, playoffs, and draft news to cover. That is why I will publish a weekly piece called “News across the NBA.” The intention is to outline and briefly describe important NBA stories during a certain week.
Posted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Fighting Saints Hire New Head Coach for 2021-2022 Season

The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced that Greg Brown has been named head coach of the team, and has signed a multi-year contract. Brown will be the fifth head coach in the organization's Tier-I history after succeeding Oliver David in the role, and he will look to continue the prestigious run that the team has put forth in the eleven seasons since its reinstatement into the USHL in 2010.
Frankfort Times

McBride with season-high 26 as Lynx edge Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 26 points, Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier each had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-76 on Wednesday night. McBride made 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Collier finished with 19...
Posted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Blazers Sign Chauncey Billups to Five-Year Deal as Head Coach

The Trail Blazers have reached a contract agreement with Chauncey Billups to become the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal reportedly spans five seasons, and includes a team option in its final year. Previous reports indicated the Blazers and Billups were engaged in contract negotiations...
Advocate Messenger

Mintz follows heart, opts out of NBA Draft to return for one more season

Davion Mintz is returning to Kentucky. Mintz withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Thursday ahead of the July 7 deadline and will play one more season with the Wildcats. Mintz led UK in scoring (11.5 points per game), 3-point field goals (56) and assists (77) last season. “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy