Bobcats' season ends against the Lynx, head coach opts to remain for one more year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Come this fall, there will be a new name in charge of the Faulkner football program, but he’s not an unfamiliar face on the sidelines. Coach Rob Gray was hired as the Eagles’ seventh head coach in May, after spending time as the defensive backs coach and the pass game coordinator in 2019. He was also an associate coach this spring, but now he shifts his mentality to leading the program in 2021.