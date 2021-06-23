Bobcats' season ends against the Lynx, head coach opts to remain for one more year
A season of easy living caught up with the McCurdy Bobcats on Tuesday afternoon. A relatively easy regular season in which they lost just one game didn’t quite prepare the Bobcats for the Class 2A State Tournament. The fifth-seeded Rehoboth Christian Lynx rode the arms of Jake Zylstra and Talen West to a 6-3 win at Tom McReynolds Fields and a spot in the Class 2A semifinals at Texico on Wednesday.www.santafenewmexican.com