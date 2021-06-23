Dog Dish: Explorer home runs help Sioux City beat Saltdogs again

What went wrong: Sioux City took command with three runs in the top of both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-3 lead. The Saltdogs gave up three home runs, including two to Jose Sermo. He gave the X's a 1-0 lead with a solo blast in the top of the first inning and added his second in the fourth. It is Selmo's 10th home run against the Saltdogs in his career in just 32 games. Lane Milligan added a two-run shot following Selmo's second home run to give Sioux City a 4-3 advantage. Chris Clare added a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth, followed by an RBI, bases-loaded walk to Sebastian Zawada. Sioux City moves to 7-0 against Lincoln this season, including two three-game series sweeps. The last four games have been decided by one run.