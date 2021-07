The CEO of Tinder has said the app’s trademarked “swipe left” and “swipe right” match-making method was no longer working for people who have become accustomed to dating in lockdown.As virtual dating became more common for single people during lockdown, Jim Lanzone said it observed that people prefer getting to know others better online before deciding to match with them.In an interview with the BBC, Lanzone said the dating app will roll out new changes that feature more “holistic” profiles and will allow users to “swipe possibly”.Pre-Covid, Tinder users would swipe right or left on the app to match...