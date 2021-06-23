Cancel
The Diamond Mine’s Reportedly Planned For Months, Other Members Were Discussed

By Jeremy Thomas
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamond Mine made its debut finally on this week’s NXT, but the plans for the stable started much earlier according to a new report. The stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens as their manager, attacking Kushida. According to Fightful Select, the stable is part of NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division, which Kushida serves as champion of.

