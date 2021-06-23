The Diamond Mine’s Reportedly Planned For Months, Other Members Were Discussed

After weeks of teases, tonight's NXT was finally the official debut of the Diamond Mine, and they ended up making quite the impression. The long-awaited debut happened right at the end of the show after a thrilling match between Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly ended up getting the best of Kushida in this match-up, and Kushida gave him a hug and congratulated him on his victory. Thing is neither person had time to really do much else, as they were attacked by people in black hoodies. They then really ganged up on Kushida, and when they fully revealed their faces, it was none other than Roderick Strong leading the charge, but it gets much better.