Koby Altman views No. 3 pick as potential game-changer for Cavs

After three years of not having lottery luck, the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up getting some again on Tuesday night, as they received the #3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. That leads one to believe that, excluding Cade Cunningham, the presumptive #1 pick to the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland could be in-line for picking a player such as a big with big-time two-way potential in Evan Mobley or a dynamite perimeter scorer in Jalen Green. Some appear to believe all-around guard Jalen Suggs could be in the mix for Cleveland, too.