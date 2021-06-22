Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Good on Paper review – Netflix dating comedy is Ok on screen

By Benjamin Lee
imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Iliza Schlesinger turns a true story from her dating life into an intermittently entertaining, if inconsequential, movie. It would perhaps be overly generous to say that the Netflix dating caper Good on Paper was itself an embodiment of its title but pre-release there were enough reasons to at least label it “fine on paper”, a welcome addition to the streamer’s growing sub-genre of female-fronted, and created, comedies. First, and what’s often most depressingly appealing these days about a Netflix “original” is that it was produced by an actual studio before being acquired, gracing it with the feel and aesthetic of a genuine movie. Second, it’s based on a true story from comedian Iliza Schlesinger’s life, one that she’s turned into a script, craftily giving herself her first major lead and also telling a dating story from an authentic place, rather than leaning on a.

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Comedies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Around Midnight (Review)

Director(s) – Laura Giglio (After Midnight, Tales for the Midnight Hour II), Christopher Kahler (A Prelude to Purgatory, Director’s Cut), Andrew N. Shearer (Space Boobs in Space, Cannibal Sisters), and Gary Whitson (Psycho Vampire, Bloody Creek) Starring – Laura Giglio, Christopher Kahler, and Suzi Lorraine (House of Manson, Bleeding Hearts)
TV & VideosSFGate

These are the funniest comedies streaming now on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max

We've been laughing a lot recently. Sometimes we laugh because we can now socialize safely amongst co-workers and friends in our highly vaccinated city. Most of the time, though, it's because we are binge-watching these comedy shows. When you do feel ready to get out and talk with human beings in person again, make sure you have great talking points. These shows will certainly help in that regard.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tarantino Cut the ‘Hollywood’ Scene He and Leonardo DiCaprio Loved Most: ‘We Were in Tears’

Quentin Tarantino revealed on the ReelBlend podcast that his favorite scene in the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” script was removed from the film’s theatrical release. The scene was an emotional phone conversation between Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and child actor Trudi Fraser (Julie Butters), footage of which debuted in the trailer for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization.
CelebritiesPosted by
SlashGear

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his love of Pop-Tarts and comedy to Netflix

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld is, well, famously fond of Pop-Tarts, the rectangle-shaped, fruit-filled pastries. Seinfeld hasn’t been shy about making his fondness Pop-Tarts known — in fact, the product was the subject of one particularly popular stand-up comedy bit. Now the comedian has teamed up with Netflix to the public a new look at this classic treat.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Is “Good on Paper” a “Mostly” True Story? Iliza Shlesinger’s comedy from her real life experiences

Good on Paper: The rom-com born from a comedian’s life. The latest trending romantic comedy on Netflix, Good on Paper has a different story to tell. Written by the American actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the movie unfolds the drama inspired by true incidents from her personal life. To meet a guy who lies about everything, then falls in love, realizes the truth, and finally makes a movie about it; Schlesinger reveals the truth about the movie.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Fear Street Part 1 1994 Review: R.L. Stine’s Book Series Is Brought To R-Rated Life, And It’s A Bloody Good Time

Through the lifecycle of its development, the trilogy of Fear Street films based on R.L. Stine’s other legendary series of YA thrills has moved stealthily. Whenever fans thought that the project was going to fall into limbo, an update would arrive in the nick of time to keep hope alive. The big surprise arrived with the announcement in summer 2020 that the completed trilogy was headed to Netflix, which to some may have been the most fearsome twist of all – but all worries can officially be dispelled, as Fear Street Part 1: 1994 rewards all interested parties for their continued faith, and the screams you’ll hear will be ones of pure, terror loving joy.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series with the best reviews

Netflix has content for all tastes, genders and ages. On the platform there are series of diverse themes that every day manage to captivate the public who enjoys the comforts that come with streaming. In that sense, one of the aspects that characterizes the productions that the service shares is quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s a deer boy, three female journalists, or a white-collar thief; their productions aim high. And audiences recognize it.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

‘Werewolves Within’ review: A spastic horror comedy

Running time: 97 minutes. Rated R (some bloody violence, sexual references and language throughout.) In theaters. “Werewolves Within” joins the rarified club of video game film adaptations that don’t make me want to gouge my eyes out. That’s because its source material is a quirky comedic good time — not...
MoviesMovieMaker

Netflix’s Good on Paper Director Kimmy Gatewood is a Renaissance Woman

Kimmy Gatewood had a blast directing Good on Paper, Netflix’s rom-com-thriller hybrid starring and written by Iliza Shlesinger about a stand-up comedian who slowly begins to suspect whether her nice-guy new boyfriend, Dennis, might actually be lying about every part of his life. But “director” is far from the only...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Hometown ChaChaCha Release Date Netflix

Studio Dragon’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is heading to Netflix internationally and fans can’t stop talking about it since the announcement. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was announced earlier in the year and is a remake of Kang Seok-Beom’s 2004 romcom Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The series is being written and directed by Yoo Je...
MoviesDecider

‘America: The Motion Picture’ Cast Guide: Who Are The Stars Of The Netflix Animated Comedy?

We’ve seen history get a revisionist spin with hits like Drunk History, and America: The Motion Picture, now streaming on Netflix, has also tossed its hat in the ring. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), America: The Motion Picture puts a truly bonkers twist on the events surrounding the American Revolution. George Washington (Channing Tatum) wields a chainsaw, Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas) does keg stands, Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn) is a Chinese-American woman, and turncoat Benedict Arnold (Andy Samberg) is not just a traitor, but a werewolf as well.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘First Date’

Just think, if you were a shy kid who managed to score a night out with the girl you’ve been crushing on for years. And just when it’s time for the big date, your parents take the car so you’ve got no ride. You end up in an embarrassing hooptie, the cops find you suspicious as Hell, and a crew of chatty criminals suddenly take too much of an interest in you. All of these things conspire to keep you away from your lady love. Such is the premise behind First Date, one of those “crazy night out” teen comedies owing itself to dozens of similar films that have hit up Sundance. And while it may follow in their footsteps, it fails to establish the humor or the detailed touches to accomplish much else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy