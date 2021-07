If Detroit Red Wings prospect Keith Petruzzelli is indeed leaving, fans can only wonder what it means both short and long term for the organization. Jonathan Bernier is a free agent, likely to be brought back on a short term deal, as has been the custom during Yzerman’s tenure. Thomas Greiss is in the final year of his contract. From there, there’s a steep fall off in goaltending depth but a multitude of options to fill it elsewhere. Whether it’s through free agency, trades, or the draft, there are a number of ways Detroit can go to solve the problem.