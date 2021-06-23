Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Mayor and Council approve water rate increase

By Brooke Long
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 13 days ago
Tucson's Mayor and Council have unanimously approved an increased water rate for customers of Tucson Water living outside city limits.

The differential rate is an additional charge added onto the bills of people who live in Pima County but use Tucson's water utility.

The city said the increase in those bills is needed because Pima County customers use 43% more water than city customers. They also said customers outside city limits lose lots of water in septic systems and use up a large amount of city infrastructure assets compared to their neighbors in the city.

Mayor and Council voted Tuesday to enact a hike on those customers starting December 1st.

Those outside the city will now pay an extra 10-percent on their water bill, plus tiered charges based on use.

Vice Mayor Paul Cunningham says the money will be used to pay for infrastructure improvements and to pay down water debt from COVID-19.

