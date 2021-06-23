Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec and Hilaria Baldwin's family meant business on the red carpet for the star's upcoming Boss Baby sequel. On Tuesday, June 22, the proud parents brought all six of their children to the New York City premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which can be seen in theaters and on Peacock starting Friday, July 2. The best part of the family's red carpet appearance was that every member, kids included, was dressed as the popular animated franchise's title character, complete with black suit and matching necktie. Plus, some of the little ones went the extra mile with a briefcase and pair of dark shades, as can be seen in the below image. Even...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#The Boss Baby#Carpet#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.
CelebritiesPage Six

Hilaria Baldwin returns to the red carpet after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin walked her first red carpet since her Spanish heritage scandal. The embattled wife of Alec Baldwin — who had people believing for more a decade that she’s from Spain while in actuality she was born and raised in Boston — attended the “Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere Tuesday alongside her husband and their six children.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes About Expanding Family After 6th Child’s Arrival: ‘What’s 1 More?’

The more, the merrier! Hilaria Baldwin hinted that she and husband Alec Baldwin may not be done having kids. “I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” the fitness guru, 37, captioned a Monday, June 28, Instagram Story photo of herself breast-feeding. The Living Clearly Method author added a laughing emoji, writing, “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”
Moviesdanspapers.com

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Join Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Screening

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest. At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 4, Wears A Cute White Dress As He Carries Her Through NYC – Pics

Bradley Cooper took his daughter Lea for a walk around NYC when she looked absolutely adorable in a little white lace dress. There’s nothing we love more than seeing Bradley Cooper, 46, hang out with his adorable four-year-old daughter, Lea, and the duo was out in New York City on June 8. Lea looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny white embroidered dress with sheer poofy sleeves and floral embellishments. She topped her look off with a gold chain necklace, butterfly patterned mary-jane shoes with socks and a cute little ponytail. While Lea rocked a fancy outfit, her dad opted for a more casual ensemble featuring navy blue straight leg trousers, a blue graphic T-shirt, and sneakers.
CelebritiesKXLY

Alec Baldwin ‘really seriously’ struggling with OCD

Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed his OCD symptoms have increased over the last few years, and said he’s keen to speak out about his condition – which is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations, or the urge to do something over and over again – in order to “finally remove the stigma” surrounding OCD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy