Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

A 51-year-old man by the name of Matt Mauser just captured America’s heart after a tear-jerking audition at America’s Got Talent. During the episode that aired on July 6th, the singer got on stage and explained he decided to come to the show because he and his wife were school teachers who retired from teaching so he could do music full time. Then, she got the opportunity to coach girls basketball with Kobe Bryant. After the audience’s applause for her success, he delivered the heartbreaking news, “on January 26th of 2020, I lost my wife. In the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.” The couple was married for 15 years and have three children. Matt has previously explained that their 12 year old daughter Penny would have been on the same flight if she didn’t have a performance with him that same day.