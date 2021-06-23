Cancel
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobe Bryant's family is closing one chapter in the aftermath of his fatal crash, by reaching a settlement agreement with the helicopter company that operated his flight. His widow, Vanessa Bryant, and families of other victims agreed on a confidential settlement on Tuesday, June 22, according to the court notice obtained by E! News. "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims," reads the notice. "The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential." They are finalizing the settlement documents and will request that the...

NBAhola.com

Father who lost his wife in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash auditions for America’s Got Talent

A 51-year-old man by the name of Matt Mauser just captured America’s heart after a tear-jerking audition at America’s Got Talent. During the episode that aired on July 6th, the singer got on stage and explained he decided to come to the show because he and his wife were school teachers who retired from teaching so he could do music full time. Then, she got the opportunity to coach girls basketball with Kobe Bryant. After the audience’s applause for her success, he delivered the heartbreaking news, “on January 26th of 2020, I lost my wife. In the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.” The couple was married for 15 years and have three children. Matt has previously explained that their 12 year old daughter Penny would have been on the same flight if she didn’t have a performance with him that same day.
EntertainmentTMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe, Gigi and 7 others. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court ... but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off.

